Asian Olympic Qualifier cancelled amid Coronavirus scare

Corsier-sur-Vevey [Switzerland], Feb 29 (ANI): The Asian Olympic Qualifier, which was scheduled to take place in Kyrgystan, has been cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Today UWW has received the information that the Kyrgyz government has decided to take measures against the spread of the COVID-19, and such measures unfortunately include the cancellation of the Asian OG Qualifier that had been previously reallocated to the city of Bishkek," United World Wrestling (UWW) Secretary General, Michel Dusson, said in a letter to All Asian National Federations.

The event was slated for March 27-29 in Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

In the letter, UWW further stated that they are now considering other solutions, adding that discussions with the International Olympic Committee will be continued next week.

The UWW also asked all concerned federations and teams to cancel their travel and visa procedure to Kyrgyzstan. (ANI)

