Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Mary Kom to face Yuan Chang in semis

Amman [Jordan], Mar 10 (ANI): Six-time world champion Mary Kom (51 kg) will take on reigning Asian Games gold medallist Yuan Chang of China in her quest for a spot in the final of Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers on Tuesday.

The London Olympic bronze medallist advanced to the semifinal with a flawless 5-0 win over Philippines' Irish Magno on Monday.

Riding on her barrage of the left cross and clear punches, the six-time world champion established her supremacy early on in the bout and refused to relent as the match progressed.

With this win, Mary Kom became the seventh Indian boxer to qualify for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

So far eight Indian boxers have qualified for the mega quadrennial Games.

Amit Panghal, who became the sixth Indian boxer on Monday to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will next take on China's Hu Jianguan, a bronze medallist at the Rio Olympics.

World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg), who went down 2-3 to third seed Chinzorig Baatarsukh of Mongolia in the quarter-final, can still fulfil his Olympic dream.

With six boxers qualifying from 63kg, he will get another chance with a box-off opportunity, where the losing quarterfinalists get another shot.

Manish will face Harrison Garside of Australia in the box-off bout on 11th and a win there will help him secure his Olympic quota. (ANI)

