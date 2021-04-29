Asian Para Gold medallist Neeraj gets medical assistance, RTPCR report awaited

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): After getting to know about the current health condition of Asian Para Gold medallist Neeraj Yadav, javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary called on authorities in Delhi and urged them to provide immediate medical assistance to him.

"Dear Friends in Delhi, Our Pride of India, Asian Para Gold medalist, athlete Neeraj Yadav is very unwell and needs urgent medical attention, we need urgent help .. contact-+91 99713 17803 @KirenRijiju @imrahultrehan @ArvindKejriwal @Media_SAI, " Chaudhary tweeted.

South District Delhi Police reached out to Asian Para Gold Medalist who had earlier sent out an SOS for help.



Neeraj was then contacted and simultaneously liaison was made with doctors who medically examined him from the hospital. The athlete's rapid test report came negative and the RTPCR report is awaited.

Meanwhile, he is stable for now and the doctor has advised him to take some medicines and rest at home.

Witnessing a continuous surge in coronavirus infections across the country, India reported over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and close to 3,300 related deaths in the last 24 hours, its biggest single-day hike since the onset of the pandemic.



A total of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths, and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 29,78,709, as per the health ministry update on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

