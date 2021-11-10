Asian Sailing C'ships: India's KC Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar win gold

Al Masnaah [Oman], November 10 (ANI): Indian duo of Varun Thakkar and K.C. Ganapathy clinched the gold medal in the Asian 49er Sailing Championships, which concluded in AI Mussannah Sports City, Oman on Tuesday.

The Tokyo Olympians were 10th overall but the only Asian team to finish in the top 10. This was their 3rd medal at the Asians having finished first in 2018 and second in 2019.



Varun and Ganapathy will net compete at the World Championships that is scheduled from November 16-21 November at the same venue.

In Tokyo Olympics, Indian sailors signed off after finishing qualification in 17th position in the men's 49er class. (ANI)

