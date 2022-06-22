Asian Track Cycling C'ships: Ronaldo Singh advances to semis in Sprint event on Day 4

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): As we head into Day 4 at the Asian Track Cycling Championships, it is Japan that leads the medal tally with 11 golds.

The Japanese have won 11 golds, 6 silver and 2 bronze, with a total of 19 medals. Three of their golds have come from Para-Cycling.

The Koreans are in the second position with 10G, 9S, and 2B ahead of Kazakhstan (4G, 3S, 1B). India is at fifth place with 2G, 5S and 13B.

On Tuesday, there were six finals but India's search for a medal on the fourth day of the championship continues to draw a blank. The growing event 'Cycling' in India couldn't give any medal to India at the end of 4th day of the Championship but Indian Cyclists won the hearts by giving their best ever performances.

Ronaldo Singh won his quarter-final event of the Men's Sprint event and advanced to the semi-final on Tuesday where he will challenge to Andrey Chugay of Kazakhstan. Ronaldo clocked 10.394s (69.27km/h) and 10.234s (70.353 km/h) respectively to defeat Jee One Park of Korea in continuous two sprints.



"Tomorrow is a big day for me as I will perform in one of my favourite events, I'm ready to give my personal best to earn the medal for India. This will also show me my preparedness for the upcoming Commonwealth Games" said Ronaldo in a statement.

Harashveer Singh Sekhon gave a good fight to the Korean (Euro KIM) and Japanese (Naoki Kojima) Riders in the 30,000m Points race. In this power event, peddlers have to show their endurance and sprint performance where peddlers have to go for Sprints with full energy after every 10 laps of 120 laps race.

Sekhon was in the leading bunch and peddling neck to neck with opponents and finishing creditable fourth with 43 points behind Korea (61 points) and Japan (60 points) riders. Hammadi Al Mirza secured Gold in this event with 69 points.

Junior Cyclist Himanshi Singh earned second place in the 7.5km scratch race but was later disqualified on the ground of dangerous driving. She was blocked behind the Malaysian rider and in an attempt to go ahead of the Malaysian and Japanese rider, she made a technical fault and was disqualified by the Commissionaire.

"I had no other option as I was blocked by the riders; you have to learn from every mistake and I will work on my techniques to handle such types of situations in future," said Himanshi. (ANI)

