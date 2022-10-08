Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022: Jhilli Dalabehera to lead India squad

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): At the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022 in Manama, Bahrain, starting on Saturday, the 13-member Indian team will be led by two-time Asian champion Jhilli Dalabehera.

Mirabai Chanu, who won the silver medal at Tokyo 2020, and Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli, who won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, will forego the Asian Championships in order to be fully prepared for the December Olympics qualifiers in Paris.

Harshada Garud (women's 45 kg) will also be a medal contender at the Asian championships in addition to Jhilli Dalabehera, who will fight in the women's 49 kg division. The first Indian woman weightlifter to win a gold medal at the IWF Junior World Championships, Harshada Garud, made history in May.

In the women's 49kg division, Gyaneshwari Yadav, a world junior silver medalist, will also compete. For their first significant international medal in a senior competition, Shrabani Das (women's 55 kg) and Madhavan Thirumurugan (men's 61 kg) will be among the other young athletes competing.



Jhilli Dalabehera won the gold in the women's 45 kg division in the most recent continental tournament in 2021, and Mirabai Chanu took home the bronze in the women's 49 kg division. In the clean and jerk division of the competition, Mirabai Chanu set a new world record by lifting 119 kg.

On October 16, 2022, the Asian Weightlifting Championships come to an end.

Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022: India squad

Women: Harshada Garud (45kg), Jhilli Dalabehera (49kg), Gyaneshwari Yadav (49kg), Shrabani Das (55kg), Vanshita Verma (81kg), Ann Mariya Muriyaden Thimothy (+87kg)

Men: Madhavan Thirumurugan (61kg), Rishikanta Chanambam Singh (61kg), Tario Markio (67kg), Valluri Ajaya Babu (81kg), Nikhil Tugnait (89kg), Harshit Sehrawat (102kg), Harcharan Singh (102kg) (ANI)

