Asian Wrestling Championships: Four medals assured for India

New Delhi [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Indian contingent has been assured of four medals in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships.

Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Baliyan, Bajrang Punia, and Saryavat Kadyan have all moved to the finals in their respective weight categories.

Kadyan defeated Rustam Iskandari 10-0 in the 97kg semi-final, while Bajrang Punia outclassed Iran's Azim Maghsoudi 10-0 in the 65kg category semi-finals.

Ravi Kumar triumphed over N Sanayev 7-2 in the 57kg semis while Gaurav Baliyan defeated Shinkichi Okui of Japan in the 79kg semi-finals.

In the 70kg match semi-final, Naveen had to face disappointment as he lost to Hussain Ali Hussaini 3-2. (ANI)

