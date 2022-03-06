Asian Youth, Junior Boxing C'ships: Krrish and Ravi march into semi-finals

Amman [Jordan], March 6 (ANI): Indian Junior boxers Krrish Pal (46kg) and Ravi Saini (48kg) marched into the semi-finals with contrasting victories at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Sunday.

Krrish, who hails from Chandigarh, was up against Philippines's Robert Jamero in the quarter-final bout. The Indian boxer found the going tough in the first round and took some time to gauge his opponent. In the last two rounds, he completely dominated the bout with his relentless and precise punches and won the bout 4-1.

Ravi Saini displayed brilliant courage and tactical prowess against Aphichit Chaemdi of Thailand in a bout that was very rough and aggressive from the beginning. Both the boxers exchanged punches throughout and refused to back down but the Indian boxer landed more punches to secure the favour of the judges and win the bout 3-2.

Later tonight, four more Junior Indian men boxers- Lovepreet Singh (50kg), Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan (57kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), will play in the quarter-finals.



Earlier on Saturday night, Renu (52kg), Prachi (57kg) and Ravina (63kg) progressed into the youth women semi-finals following comfortable wins in their respective last-8 matches.

Renu and Prachi outclassed Jordan's Abla Alsharairh and Iraq's Minahemn Mohammed respectively as referee stopped the contest in both the bouts. Meanwhile, Ravina defeated Aidazholdassova of Kazakhstan in a split verdict.

In the youth men category, Deepak (75kg) moved into the semi-finals after an easy 5-0 win over Khaled Alkurdy of UAE in the quarter-final.

However, Ashish Hooda (71kg), Rockey Chaudhary (80kg) and Jaskaran Singh (92kg) ended their campaign after respective defeats in the last 8 matches.

The prestigious continental tournament has been witnessing a strong competition in presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The finals will be played on March 13 and 14. (ANI)

