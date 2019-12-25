Assam all set for Khelo India Youth Games 2020

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Assam is all set for the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, commencing from January 10, next year.

The opening ceremony of the event will take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on January 10. Over 10,000 participants from across the county will compete in 451 medal events.

Sprinter Hima Das' coach Nipon Das on Wednesday said that it is a boost for Assam to host such a mega sporting event.

"Assam team is preparing well for the event. The team will take part in 20 disciplines. The coaching camp is underway for all the categories across Assam," Nipon told ANI.

"It is a great honour for the state to host the mega event like Khelo India. I want to thank the Central government for giving us an opportunity to host these games," added Nipon.

"The Assam government is also doing a commendable job in uplifting the state's talent. This will definitely benefit young talents and players. I think the team will do a great job and bring more medals," said he.

The games will conclude on January 22 with the closing ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium. (ANI)

