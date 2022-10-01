Assam CM attends closing ceremony of South Asia Regional Junior Badminton Championship

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma on Friday attended the closing ceremony of the South Asia Regional Junior Badminton Championship 2022 at Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan Indoor Stadium and awarded medals to the winners while also addressing the gathering.

The five-day South Asia Regional Junior Badminton championship held at Deshbhakta Tarunram Phookan Indoor Stadium at R.G. Barooah Sports Complex here came to an end with Assam Chief Minister Sarma thanking Badminton Asia and Badminton Association of India for giving the opportunity to Assam Badminton Association to organise the event.

The CM also took to Twitter to share his experience at the closing ceremony and admitted that it was an honour for the Assam Badminton Association to host the championship.

He said, "Attended the closing ceremony of South Asia Regional Junior Badminton Championship 2022 at Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan Indoor Stadium. It is indeed an honour for Assam Badminton Association to host the championship. Congratulations to all participants & winners."

It may be noted that with this edition, Assam Badminton Association got the opportunity for the third time to organise such an international event in Assam.



Speaking as the Chief Guest on the valedictory function of the event, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that the championship presented very high-quality matches in the Under 15 and 17 boys and girls category, which according to him would help the budding badminton players in the country as well as in the state to improve their sporting talents.

He said that he felt really glad to have attended the closing ceremony of the championship which gave the right platform for the players to showcase their sporting talents and get noticed on the more important platforms.

He also said that by organizing the championship, Assam has proved its mettle of being a host in successfully conducting an international sporting event.

He congratulated the young boys and girls on putting up a good show and winning medals in the championship.

He also congratulated the winning teams and gave away the medals.

It may be noted that around 70 players from six countries like India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Maldives participated in the event.

CEM Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council who is also the Working President of Assam Badminton Association Tuliram Ronghang, MLA Naharkatia Taranga Gogoi, Secretary General Badminton Asia, Moosa Nashid, Senior Development Manager Badminton Asia Thanabalan Aarikrishnan, Vice President Assam Badminton Association Partha Sarathi Mahanta and host of others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

