Assam Olympic Association shares SOP for resumption of elite athletes training

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 22 (ANI): The Assam Olympic Association (AOA) on Friday shared a Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), prepared in alliance with the state government, focused on resuming elite athletes training in the stadia and complexes while maintaining social distancing.

All athletes joining the training facilities will be tested for COVID-19 and the use of Arogya Setu app shall be made mandatory for athletes and staff at the centre, the state Olympic body mentioned.

"Resumption of Sports and recreation activities should not compromise the health of individuals and community. No spectators will be allowed to attend the sports training. All decisions about the resumption of sports and recreation activities must take place with careful reference to the National principles following close consultation with local public health authorities, as relevant," the SOP read.

"The Hygiene Officer may be appointed in each venue to keep the venue hygiene and responsible to disinfect the sports equipment. Athletes/coaches who begin to cough/sneeze for any reason must move away from others until coughing/sneezing dissipates. They may be consulted with doctors from the Health Department," it added.

On Thursday, The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday released its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the resumption of training of the athletes.

The SOP also includes assigning a COVID-Task Force at each SAI venue to monitor and give assistance to all trainees and athletes. It has been made clear that the COVID-Task Force should include the chief coaching staff from each National Sports Federations (NSFs).

The SAI has divided sports into four categories -- non-contact, medium contact, full contact, and water sports. As per the SOP, contact training would not be allowed for the athletes. It has also been made clear that the gymnasium is to be opened only if allowed under the government guidelines.

All the training activities at SAI Centres have been stopped since March 17 and the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had laid out new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen but it was said that spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31.

"Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open. However, spectators will not be allowed," the MHA said in a release. (ANI)

