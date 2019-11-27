Atanu Das wins bronze in men's recurve event at Asian Archery Championships

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Atanu Das on Tuesday won a bronze medal in the men's recurve event at the ongoing Archery Championships">Asian Archery Championships.

Das defeated South Korea's Jin Hyek Oh 6-5 to win the laurel.

On Monday, Das had combined with Deepika Kumari to win a bronze in the mixed team recurve event at the ongoing Championships.

The duo defeated China's pair 6-2 to win the medal. (ANI)

