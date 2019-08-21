Athletes from Jammu and Kashmir will now get better facilities, says Mary Kom

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Six-time world champion boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom on Wednesday supported Union government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said the athletes from the new Union Territories will get better facilities to showcase their talent.

"After the decision by the government, I hope better facilities and infrastructure will be provided to all sportspersons in Jammu and Kashmir as the Central government will directly be involved in managing things there. Sports Ministry can directly reach out to all sportspersons there," Kom told reporters at the sidelines of an event here.

On August 5, Union government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislative assembly and Ladakh without an assembly.

When questioned about the World Boxing Championship trials, Kom said: "Trials should happen or not it's not in my hand. It is a call of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). But look at the badminton. There is no process of trials (for top shuttlers). Have you ever heard Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu giving trials for any top events."

Kom was selected for the World Boxing Championship without the trial and the decision became a topic of debate at that time.

The 36-year-old is preparing for the upcoming championship and for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well.

"I am preparing well for the World Championship. Coaches, BFI, and government are helping me in my training. I'm mentally prepared for the challenges in the Olympics," Kom said. (ANI)

