Australian, British MotoGP cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Australian MotoGP and British MotoGP were on Friday cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian MotoGP 2020 was due to take place at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit from 23-25 October. Whereas, the British MotoGP was due to be held at Silverstone on August 28-30.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation Chairman, Paul Little AO, in a statement, said, "We're very disappointed that MotoGP fans throughout Victoria, Australia, and internationally won't get the chance to make the pilgrimage to see the world's best riders compete on one of the best circuits anywhere in the world, but the right decision has been made."

"The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix puts Phillip Island on the global stage and it'll be back better than ever in 2021," he added.

On the other hand, Silverstone Managing Director Stuart Pringle said that this is the 'safest' decision.

"Despite months of work behind the scenes to try and make this key event happen, logistical restrictions under the current situation, combined with a shortened and rearranged MotoGP calendar has caused the cancellation of the event," Pringle said in a Twitter post.

"Our obligations to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in preparing and delivering the event, our volunteer marshals and Race Makers, and of course, you, the amazing fans, means that this is the best, safest and only decision we could make," he added. (ANI)

