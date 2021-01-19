Australian Open: Two more tennis players test positive for coronavirus

Melbourne [Australia], January 19 (ANI): Ahead of the Australian Open, two more tennis players have tested positive for coronavirus in Melbourne, according to the state government of Victoria.

A third person, who is not a tennis player but is linked with the tournament, has also tested positive for COVID-19. As of now, a total of seven coronavirus cases have been recorded which includes three tennis players.

"The new cases are one female in her 20s and two males in their 30s," CNN quoted a statement from Victoria's Department of Human Health and Services (DHHS).

All the positive cases linked to the showpiece event are currently quarantined in a government-managed hotel.



On Sunday, the Australian Open announced that 25 players have been put under quarantine after one passenger on the charter flight tested positive for coronavirus.

As many as 58 passengers were there on the flight, including 25 players, with all now in quarantine.

"One positive COVID-19 test has been returned from a passenger on a charter flight into Melbourne from Doha which arrived at 5.30am on 16 January. The passenger is not a member of the playing contingent and had tested negative before the flight," Australian Open said in a statement.

"There were 58 passengers on the flight, including 25 players. All are already in quarantine hotels. The 25 players on the flight will not be able to leave their hotel room for 14 days and until they are medically cleared. They will not be eligible to practise," it added.

Defending champ Novak Djokovic and women's singles legend Serena Williams were among the entries named for the Australian Open in December last month. The mega-event will take place at Melbourne Park from February 8-21 and will feature singles, doubles, and wheelchair competitions. (ANI)

