Avinash Sable secures Olympic berth in men's 3000m steeplechase

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 10:32 IST

Doha [Qatar], Oct 5 (ANI): Avinash Sable secured a berth in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in men's 3000m steeplechase after finishing 13th in the final of World Athletics Championships here on Saturday.
The qualifying cut-off was 8:22.00 and Sable completed in 8:21.37, setting a new national record.
Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated Sable for his achievement.
"Our #TOPSAthlete #AvinashSable has secured a place in the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics in men's 3000m steeplechase after finishing the final at the World #Athletics C'ships in 13th place in a time of 8:21.37 which was within the qualifying cutoff of 8:22.00. Many congratulations!" SAI tweeted.
In another tweet, SAI wrote: "#AvinashSable set a new national record breaking his own NR of 8:25.23 set in the heats of this event. This is the 4th time in the last one year he's broken the NR established by Gopal Saini in 1981. Many congratulations!" (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:19 IST

