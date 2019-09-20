BJP leader Babita Phogat
BJP leader Babita Phogat

Babita Phogat thanks ML Khattar, Anil Vij for appointing Kapil Dev as chancellor of Haryana Sports University

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:28 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babita Phogat thanked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Sports Minister Anil Vij on Friday for appointing former captain Kapil Dev as the first chancellor of Haryana Sports University.
"I want to thank Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar and Sports Minister Anil Vij for appointing Kapil Dev as the chancellor of the Haryana Sport University at Rai in Sonepat. The government is promoting sportspersons as they are not restricted to distributing award money, they are also giving them post in the government. It is a big change in the sports policy of the state," Phogat told ANI.
Babita also added that players are getting more fame and support as the government is helping athletes by bringing sportspersons in the governmental post.
"Players are getting more importance now as the government is making an effort to promote athletes. For the upliftment of athletes, it is important that athletes should occupy these post. So, it is proud moments for all the athletes. Kapil Dev will raise the issues related to sports directly to the government," Babita added.
When asked about any preferred location to contest the upcoming state election, she replied: "Dadri, Badrha or whichever place party will appoint me, I will fight from there. Whatever the party will decide I will abide that."
Earlier in August, Phogat along with her father Mahavir Phogat had joined BJP. Babita had made the country proud by bagging a silver medal in the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Her father and coach Mahavir, a Dronacharya Awardee, is known for training his daughters and nieces in wrestling, and many of them have brought laurels to the country by winning medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games.
The induction of the Phogats into BJP came ahead of the assembly poll in Haryana, slated to be held later part of the year. Elections are due in Haryana this year for electing members to the 90-member Assembly. (ANI)

