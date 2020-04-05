Babita Phogat urges people to follow PM Modi's appeal to light diyas

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Indian wrestler Babita Phogat on Sunday urged the people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light diyas and candles tonight at 9 pm for nine minutes to fight the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed everyone to light a candle or diya at 9 pm for nine minutes at their respective home. I will take part in this with my whole family to support our Prime Minister and I appeal others to light a diya to show the world that India is united in this fight against coronavirus," Phogat told ANI.

In a video message on Friday, Prime Minister Modi had asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with candle, diya and torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against the COVID-19. (ANI)

