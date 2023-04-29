Badminton Asia Championships: Chirag-Satwiksairaj pair ensures men's doubles medal after 52 years

Dubai [UAE], April 28 (ANI): India's ace men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Friday scripted history by assuring a men's doubles medal at the ongoing Badminton Asia Championships after 52 years.

In the quarterfinals on Friday in Dubai, the Indian duo defeated the seasoned Indonesian team of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in straight games, 21-11, 21-12.

The Indian duo Satwiksairaj and Chirag will now face Chinese Taipei's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin in the last four encounters.

Earlier, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 after losing to second seed An Se Young in a women's singles quarter-final match in Dubai on Friday.

Playing at the Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall, World No. 11 Sindhu suffered defeat against the South Korean shuttler and went down 21-18, 5-21, 9-21.

The two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu played well in the first game and won it despite trailing 13-16 at one point. In their previous five encounters, PV Sindhu has never defeated An Se Young in a game.

An Se Young dominated the second game. In the third, Sindhu engaged in longer rallies but An Se Young proved tough to crack and ran away with the game convincingly.

The second Indian hopeful, eighth-seeded HS Prannoy, also lost in the men's singles quarterfinals after giving up his match against Japanese opponent Kanta Tsuneyama in the middle of the match. Prannoy was trailing 11-21 9-13 when he retired due to an injury. (ANI)

