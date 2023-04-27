Badminton Asia C'ships: Rohan-Sikki advance to quarterfinals, Treesa-Gayatri withdraw due to injury

Dubai [UAE], April 27 (ANI): The Indian mixed doubles duo of Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy moved to the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 after they got walk-over in their round of 16 match on Thursday.

The women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand pulled out of the tournament due to injury.

"UPDATE XD pair Rohan/Sikki move into the quarter-finals as they get walkover from their opponents. WD duo Treesa/Gayatri pull out of the tournament due to an injury. #BAC2023 #Badminton," tweeted the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media.

Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy entered the pre-quarters of the ongoing Badminton Asia Championships on Wednesday by recording a 21-12, 21-16 win over the Malaysian duo of Chan Peng Soon and Cheah Yee See in the round of 32 stage. Treesa and Gayatri on the other hand, defeated the Indonesian duo of Lanny Tria Mayasari and Ribika Sugiarto 17-21, 21-17, 21-18 in their round of 32 match.

In the men's singles competition, Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the competition in the round of 16 stage. He lost to Japan's Kodai Naraoka 14-21, 22-20, 9-21.

"@srikidambi stood tall against WR-5 Kodai Naraoka but it wasn't enough as he bows out in pre-quarters. : @badmintonphoto #BAC2023 #Badminton," tweeted BAI Media.

Kidambi advanced to the round of 16 by defeating Bahrain's Adnan Ebrahum by 21-13, 21-8.

The mixed doubles duo of Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa also lost their round of 16 match to Chinese Taipei's Chang Ko-chi and Lee Chih Chen in straight two games by 15-21, 17-21.

"Well played champs : @badmintonphoto #BAC2023 #Badminton," tweeted BAI Media.

Today, Prannoy HS, PV Sindhu, the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be in action.

Earlier, on Wednesday. Aakarshi Kashyap crashed out of the championship after losing her round of 32 match. She lost to Indonesia's Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi by 6-21, 12-21.

Ace Indian shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu advanced to the pre-quarters stage after winning her round of 32 match.



She beat Hsu Wen-chi of Taiwan by 21-15, 22-20.

In the men's doubles competition, the duo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila crashed out of the tournament in round of 32 while the star team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made it to the next round.

Dhruv and Arjun went down to the Malaysian duo of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 21-12, 16-21, 12-21 while "Sat-Chi' as the other popular duo is known, defeated Malaysia's Tan Kian Meng and Tan Wee Kiong 21-14, 21-17.

Prannoy HS also downed Myanmar's Phone Pyae Naing by 21-14, 21-9.

BWF World Championships bronze medallist and Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen crashed out of the championships on Wednesday.

He lost his opening game to world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in straight games in the men's singles opening round on Wednesday.

Lakshya lost in two straight games 7-21, 21-23 to the Singaporean shuttler in 37 minutes.

Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud lost their men's double game against the Japanese pair of Kobayashi Yugo and Takuro Hoki.

Krishna and Vishnu lost against former world champions in two straight games 15-21, 17-21 in their round of 32 match.

In the women's doubles, Ashna Roy and Haritha Harinarayanan were defeated by the Thailand duo of Jongkolphon Kitithrakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 21-11, 21-2 in another round of 32 loss for India.

The men's doubles duo of VS Ravikrishna and Sankar Prasad lost their round of 32 match to the Malaysian duo of Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee by 12-21, 17-21.

The women's doubles duo of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam also registered a round of 32 match against Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Allessya of Indonesia by 22-20, 12-21 and 18-21.

In the women's singles competition, Malvika Bansod also crashed out of the tournament in the round of 32 stage.

She lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi by 23-25, 19-21.

Badminton Asia Championships 2023 started from April 25 in Dubai and will go on till April 30. (ANI)

