Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo/BAI Media Twitter)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo/BAI Media Twitter)

Badminton fraternity applauds Rankireddy-Shetty feat in Thailand Open

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Badminton fraternity applauded Indian men's double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on their historic win in the Thailand Open on Sunday.
The Indian duo defeated Chinese pair Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen 22-20, 18-21, 21-18 to win the Thailand Open title.
Rankireddy and Shetty became the only Indian pair to lift the men's doubles title of Thailand Open in history.
HS Pranoy who was knocked out of the tournament earlier tweeted, "Arrey nahi nahi ! Y do you guys always gets my prediction right @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 First of the many Super series !! #incredible #ThailandOpen."

Parupalli Kashyap, who also played the tournament and lost in the second round, took to Twitter and wrote, "Awesome win guys ! First-ever for Men's doubles from India #chiragsatwick #mensdoubleschampions #ThailandOpenSuper500."

"Woohooo! Killed it @Shettychirag04 @satwiksairaj. Historical win India is proud of you #thailandopensuper500," Ajay Jayaram tweeted.

"Great win for the Indian doubles...that too in the Olympic year!! Amazing performance boys #satwik #chirag
Only the beginning," Jwala Gutta tweeted.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's Office also congratulated the Indian pair on their win: "Indian men's badminton doubles duo of Satwik Reddy-Chirag Shetty beat world #2 Chinese duo Li Jun Hui-Li Yu Chen 21-19, 18-21, 21-18 at the #ToyotaThailandOpen Super 500 to win the biggest title of their career. @KirenRijiju congratulates the athletes on this fantastic win."

"@satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 The dreams of more than a billion just came true today! Satwik & Chirag put India on the doubles map with their as well as India's biggest doubles title ever! Here's hoping this is just the start! #ThailandOpen2019 #IndiaOnTheRise #badminton," BAI Media tweeted.

Coincidentally on this day seven years ago, Saina Nehwal defeated China's Wang Xin at the Summer Olympics 2012 to bag first-ever individual medal for India in Olympics. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:00 IST

Rohit Sharma becomes the batsman with most number of sixes in T20Is

Florida [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the batsman with the most number of sixes in the T20I format.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:59 IST

Happy with my performance at Poland Open: Vinesh Phogat on winning gold

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her third successive gold medal in the 53 kg category as she won the Poland Open on Sunday. After her victory, the wrestler said that she was happy with her performance in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:30 IST

Faf Du Plessis, Dane van Niekerk named 'South African Cricketer...

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 4 (ANI): Faf Du Plessis and Dane van Niekerk were named South African Cricketer of the Year in their respective categories at a glittering Cricket South Africa (CSA) awards function at Pretoria on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:16 IST

Twitterati laud Steve Smith's century in Ashes

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): As the Australian batsman Steve Smith scored his second century in the first Ashes Test against England, netizens praised his knock and showered their wishes on microblogging site Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:51 IST

Florida T20I: India win toss, elect to bat first against Windies

Florida [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second T20I here at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:25 IST

Steve Smith becomes second-fastest batsman to register 25 Test centuries

Edgbaston [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): Australian batsman Steven Smith on Sunday became the second-fastest batsman to register 25 centuries in the Test format.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:06 IST

Cricket South Africa announces dynamic new structure in team

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 4 (ANI): The Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday announced a dynamic new structure in the team that will appoint the team manager and will also ensure effective cricket governance and greater accountability in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:50 IST

COTIF Cup: India defeat Bolivia 3-1

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Indian women team on Saturday defeated Bolivia 3-1 in their second match of the ongoing COTIF Cup in Spain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:46 IST

Navdeep Saini's debut performance makes parents proud!

Karnal (Haryana) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Pacer Navdeep Saini's parents have a huge reason to smile! Saini, who made a stunning foray into international cricket as he took three wickets against West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series, has made his parents extremely proud.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:04 IST

Name and number of players on Test jerseys look awful: Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday termed the addition of name and number on Test match jerseys as awful and asked for the reversal of this decision by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:34 IST

CoA to meet on Monday to discuss declaration made by three-member CAC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will meet on Monday to discuss the declarations made by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) regarding conflict of interest and appraisals of the Board of Control for Cricket in India'

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 15:37 IST

First Ashes Test: Anderson to not bowl in final innings

Edgbaston [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): England's pacer James Anderson would not come out to bowl in the final innings against Australia, and his participation in the rest of the series remains uncertain.

Read More
iocl