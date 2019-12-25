Badminton fraternity wishes fans 'Merry Christmas'

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Badminton fraternity has extended greeting to their fans on social media as they get wrapped in Christmas spirit.

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal took to Twitter and wished everyone Merry Christmas.



Indian badminton player Parupalli Kashyap also took to Instagram and posted a video, in which he was seen dancing on songs.

The caption to the post read: "Merry Christmas everyone !!!#merrychristmas."



Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth shared a picture of himself standing next to the Christmas tree on Twitter to greet his fans.

His tweet read: "Hope Santa fills your socks with endless happiness and a lot of fun. Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! #Christmas"



Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)

