Bajrang Punia among five wrestlers selected for Senior World Wrestling Championship

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Five wrestlers among Bajrang Punia have been selected for 2019 Senior World Wrestling Championship, which is the first phase to earn a spot in the 2020 Olympic Games.

The selection trials for five weight categories of Free Style were held at K.D. Jadhav Wrestling Stadium here on Friday.

Bajrang Punia got selected in the 65 kg weight category and apart from him, Ravi Kumar (57), Deepak Punia (86), Mausam Khatri (97) and Sumit (125) got selected in their respective weight categories.

Moreover, the selection trial in 74 kg weight category and other four non-Olympic weight of Free Style i.e. 61, 70, 79 and 92 kg will be held in the second week August. (ANI)

