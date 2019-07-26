Bajrang Punia is taking one challenge at a time

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia, who recently got selected for the 2019 Senior World Wrestling Championship, said he focuses on the fights that are approaching rather than thinking far ahead.

"I want to focus on the fight that is in front of me and I will not directly target for the Olympic because you need to qualify for that as well. World Championship is also a major tournament. So, I take the challenge that is approaching and then focus on the next one," Punia told ANI on Friday.

Punia also said he is working on his weaknesses.

"My preparation is going good and I am working on my weaknesses. I follow the schedule given to me by my coaches," he said.

Bajrang Punia got selected in the 65 kg weight category and apart from him, Ravi Kumar (57), Deepak Punia (86), Mausam Khatri (97) and Sumit (125) got selected in their respective weight categories.

Moreover, the selection trial in 74 kg weight category and other four non-Olympic weight of freestyle, that is, 61, 70, 79 and 92 kg, will be held in the second week of August. (ANI)

