Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia is taking one challenge at a time

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 14:46 IST

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia, who recently got selected for the 2019 Senior World Wrestling Championship, said he focuses on the fights that are approaching rather than thinking far ahead.
"I want to focus on the fight that is in front of me and I will not directly target for the Olympic because you need to qualify for that as well. World Championship is also a major tournament. So, I take the challenge that is approaching and then focus on the next one," Punia told ANI on Friday.
Punia also said he is working on his weaknesses.
"My preparation is going good and I am working on my weaknesses. I follow the schedule given to me by my coaches," he said.
Bajrang Punia got selected in the 65 kg weight category and apart from him, Ravi Kumar (57), Deepak Punia (86), Mausam Khatri (97) and Sumit (125) got selected in their respective weight categories.
Moreover, the selection trial in 74 kg weight category and other four non-Olympic weight of freestyle, that is, 61, 70, 79 and 92 kg, will be held in the second week of August. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 14:37 IST

Jurgen Klopp feels Liverpool can improve further

Leeds [UK], July 26 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that the club can get better as 'there is space for improvement'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 14:30 IST

Bajrang Punia among five wrestlers selected for Senior World...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Five wrestlers among Bajrang Punia have been selected for 2019 Senior World Wrestling Championship, which is the first phase to earn a spot in the 2020 Olympic Games.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 14:00 IST

Sports fraternity pay tribute to Indian soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Players across the sporting fraternity on Friday paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:04 IST

Japan Open: Sindhu out from tournament, loses to Yamaguchi

Tokyo [Japan], July 26 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has been knocked out from the Japan Open as she faced an 18-21, 15-21 defeat at the hands of Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-final clash here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:32 IST

Dhanraj Pillay bats for improving rural setup to nurture upcoming players

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Former Indian hockey team skipper Dhanraj Pillay has emphasised on the betterment of rural setup to find and nurture more players in the sporting circle and showed faith in current hockey team to make it to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:30 IST

Australia women brace themselves to face English crowd

Melbourne [Australia], July 26 (ANI): Australia women are preparing themselves to face the English crowd, who are going to come in large numbers to support their national team during the T20I match between both the teams at Essex County Cricket Club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 11:47 IST

Last-minute call: Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal on being named...

Dubai [UAE], July 26 (ANI): Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, who will be leading the team in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, said naming him interim captain was a "last-minute call."

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 11:34 IST

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sports fraternity pay tribute to Indian soldiers

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Sports fraternity on Friday saluted the Indian soldiers who made sacrifices on the line of duty, on the 20th anniversary of India's triumph in the Kargil war.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 11:04 IST

'I can't believe it': Jack Leach on his innings against Ireland

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): After playing a knock of 92 runs against Ireland in the one-off Test match, Jack Leach said he cannot believe that he went on to play such long innings while adding that the knock went a little bit longer further than he thought.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 09:46 IST

Japan Open: Sai Praneeth enters semi-finals

Tokyo [Japan], July 26 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth entered the semi-finals of the ongoing Japan Open as he defeated Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto 21-12, 21-15 in the quarter-final match on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 09:18 IST

Marco Asensio pens emotional message after suffering knee injury

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): After suffering a serious knee injury, Real Madrid's midfielder Marco Asensio on Friday wrote an emotional message on Twitter thanking his fans for all their support.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 09:12 IST

Rakitic wants to stay with Barcelona: Iniesta

Leeds [UK], July 26 (ANI): Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta is certain that his former Barcelona team-mate Ivan Rakitic wants to stay with Barcelona amid links with Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Manchester United.

Read More
iocl