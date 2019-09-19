Bajrang Punia secures Olympic berth, enters semi-finals of World Wrestling Championships

Nur Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 19 (ANI): Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia secured a spot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after an impressive 8-1 win over North Korea's Jong Son in the ongoing World Wrestling Championships on Thursday.

The world number one wrestler has now entered the semi-finals of the tournament in the 65 kg weight category. The final bout of this category will be played tomorrow.

On Wednesday, Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Phogat had booked her place in the 53kg category. She had bagged back-to-back gold medals in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

In the 2018 Asian Games, she had clinched a gold medal in the 50kg category. (ANI)

