Wrestler Bajrang Punia
Wrestler Bajrang Punia

Bajrang Punia to get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia is all set to get the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the country's highest sporting honour.
Punia's name for the award was finalised by the selection committee on Friday, a source told ANI.
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had recommended his name for the khel ratna in April.
In 2018, Punia had the won the gold medals at the Asian Games (Jakarta) and Commonwealth Games (Gold Coast) in the 65 kg category. He also achieved the number 1 ranking in wrestling, in a first for India, at the world level. He won the Arjuna award in 2015.
A meeting of the committee will be held tomorrow to finalise the names for the Arjuna and Dronacharya awards.
The WFI had forwarded the names of wrestlers Rahul Aware, Harpreet Singh, Divya Kakran and Pooja Dhanda for the Arjuna awards.
It had recommended the names of Virender Kumar, Sujeet Maan, Narendra Kumar and Vikram Kumar for the Dronacharya awards. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:00 IST

Ravi Shastri to continue as India's head coach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has been appointed as the coach of the Indian cricket team for second successive term. Three-member Cricket Advisory Committee- Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy- made the announcement on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:48 IST

Alexis Sanchez might end up playing a lot of games: Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Alexis Sanchez is not in the club's reserves while adding the Chilean footballer might play a lot of games.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:55 IST

Ahead of Southampton clash, fan injures Adrian's ankle

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that a fan injured Adrian's ankle, raising doubt over his participation in the Southampton clash.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:11 IST

Warner missed scoring opportunities: Ponting

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 16 (ANI): Former Australia player Ricky Ponting feels that David Warner missed scoring opportunities during day two of the second Ashes Test on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:17 IST

I am unsure: Mike Hesson on team India coach appointment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson who gave his interview for the position of head coach of team India, said he is unsure and will get to hear the decision later today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:12 IST

Cricket fraternity mourns the sudden death of VB Chandrasekhar

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Cricket fraternity on Friday mourned the sudden demise of former swashbuckling cricketer V B Chandrasekhar at the age of 57 on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:16 IST

Lionel Messi to miss Barcelona's La Liga opening match

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Argentine striker Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's opening match of La Liga against Athletic Bilbao, team coach Ernesto Valverde has confirmed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:27 IST

Three-member CAC to announce new coach of team India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI) : Three-member Cricket Advisory Committee-- Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, is expected to announce the new coach of the Indian men's cricket team later today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:24 IST

CAC interviews candidates shortlisted for team India's head...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Cricket Advisory Committee is today conducting interviews of candidates shortlisted for the position of Indian cricket team's head coach, at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) headquarter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:43 IST

Equal pay talks break down between USWNT and US Soccer Federation

Atlanta [USA], August 16 (ANI): The mediation talks between US Soccer Federation and the USA's women's soccer team (USWNT) have broken down over the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the players last year, as per the women's team spokesperson.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:15 IST

Winning trophies important for mentality: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): After winning the UEFA Super Cup, Liverpool's defender Virgil van Dijk said that winning trophies is important for the "mentality" of the team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 08:05 IST

St Lucia Zouks to replace St Lucia Stars in upcoming CPL

Castries [Saint Lucia], Aug 16 (ANI): St Lucia Zouks will replace St Lucia Stars in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League following the recent ousting of St Lucia Stars from the tournament.

Read More
iocl