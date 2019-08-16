Bajrang Punia to get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia is all set to get the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the country's highest sporting honour.

Punia's name for the award was finalised by the selection committee on Friday, a source told ANI.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had recommended his name for the khel ratna in April.

In 2018, Punia had the won the gold medals at the Asian Games (Jakarta) and Commonwealth Games (Gold Coast) in the 65 kg category. He also achieved the number 1 ranking in wrestling, in a first for India, at the world level. He won the Arjuna award in 2015.

A meeting of the committee will be held tomorrow to finalise the names for the Arjuna and Dronacharya awards.

The WFI had forwarded the names of wrestlers Rahul Aware, Harpreet Singh, Divya Kakran and Pooja Dhanda for the Arjuna awards.

It had recommended the names of Virender Kumar, Sujeet Maan, Narendra Kumar and Vikram Kumar for the Dronacharya awards. (ANI)

