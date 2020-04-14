Bajrang Punia urges people to stay home after lockdown extension to contain COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Tuesday urged people to adhere to the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stay home till the nation overcomes the coronavirus threat.

"Today, our Prime Minister @narendramodi has extended the lockdown till May 3. Keeping in mind the appeal, we all have to follow the lockdown and stay home. This decision has been made while keeping our health in mind," Punia tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, Punia posted a video of himself exercising. "We have to exercise at home only. Till we overcome the battle against coronavirus, we will stay home and will take care of elders," Punia captioned the video in Hindi.

Earlier today, PM Modi announced that India will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain COVID-19 cases.

The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today.

India's total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

