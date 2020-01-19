Bajrang, Ravi clinch gold at Rome Ranking Series

New Delhi [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya bagged gold medals at the Rome Ranking Series event in the 65kg and 61kg categories respectively.

Punia defeated the USA's Jordan Oliver 4-3 in the final clash while Dahiya thrashed Kazakhstan's Nurbolat Abdualiyev 6-0.



"#TOPSAthlete @BajrangPunia won the gold medal at the #RomeRankingSeries event in men's 65 kg freestyle after beating Jordan Oliver of USA. #TOPSAthlete #RaviDahiya also won gold in men's 61 kg. Many congratulations to both. @KirenRijiju @DGSAI @FederationWrest @PIB_India," SAI Media tweeted.



On January 18, women wrestler Vinesh Phogat bagged the gold medal at the same event in the 53kg category. She trounced Ecudor's Luisa Elizabeth Valverde 4-0 in the final . (ANI)

