Basketball can become very popular in India: Kiren Rijiju

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Stating that he wants to create a sports culture in India, Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju said that basketball is one of the sports that have the potential to become popular in the country.

"We are looking forward to promoting sports in India, basketball is one of the sports which can become very popular in India. So, NBA coming and having their event in India is itself a big event," Rijiju told reporters.

Rijiju also said that he will offer full support to the NBA.

"I am looking forward to ensuring that basketball becomes very popular in India and along with that, we are going to create a sports culture in India. I am happy with the way it has been accepted, the NBA team has interacted with me and we have assured them that we will, from the government of India side, we will give them support, encouragement and ensure basketball becomes important in India," he said.

"It is one of the most important sports globally. So, it is good that it grows its importance in India," Rijiju added. (ANI)

