Basketball is not as tough as people think, says Ebony Hoffman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Ebony Hoffman on Monday said the game is not as tough as people think and that it only needs practice.

"I think they just need to learn that basketball is not as tough as they think it is. It is just going to take practise just like any other thing that they are going to do in life. If they practise they can be whatever they want to be," Hoffman told ANI.

First time in India, Hoffman had a training session with around 50 girls from Reliance Foundation. The young kids were trained by the NBA coaching crew along with Hoffman.

Hoffman also said that a team sport creates confidence in people.

"We just want them to know that basketball or team sports create a confidence in you that projects into your other careers in life and not just when you are a kid," she said.

NBA India in December last year had announced that the first-ever NBA game in the country will be organised in October in Mumbai.

The NBA India Games 2019 will feature the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers, who will play two pre-season games on October 4 and 5 at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium. (ANI)

