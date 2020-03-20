Basketball player Marcus Smart tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart has been tested positive for coronavirus.

The 26-year-old basketball player has gone into self-quarantine.

"I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. I've been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it's a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP," Smart tweeted.

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020



In the video posted on Twitter, Smart also urged everyone to practice social distancing.

"I've had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!!," he said.



Earlier, Brooklyn Nets' four players had tested positive for COVID-19. This led to LA Lakers' players also being tested as both the teams had played a match on March 10.

Last week, Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert was also tested positive for coronavirus and this resulted in the suspension of NBA for at least 30 days.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)