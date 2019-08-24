CK Khanna (L) and Arun Jaitley (R)
CK Khanna (L) and Arun Jaitley (R)

BCCI Acting President CK Khanna mourns Jaitley's death

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:17 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna on Saturday condoled the death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley.
Jaitley had also served as the president of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) in the past. Expressing grief over the passing away of Jaitley, Khanna said: "It is indeed a very sad day for the whole of India as we have lost Arun Jaitley ji to a long and tough battle with health".
"A truly humble, self-made man who rose to greats heights, and has etched a place for himself in the history of modern India, with his genius, grit, charisma and commitment. It is a deep personal loss for me. Our association goes back to our college days in Shri Ram College Of Commerce where we worked together, he as the President, and me as the General Secretary of the College Union," Khanna said.
"I also had the privilege of inviting and closely working him in the Cricket Administration in DDCA and BCCI. His contribution in the field of cricket shall be remembered forever. Today the Nation has truly lost a great Statesman and I have personally lost a very dear friend. May his soul find peace. Om Shanti," he added.
The former finance minister passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66.
Earlier in the day, confirming the senior leader's demise, Protocol Division of AIIMS stated that Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday afternoon.
Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.
Jaitley, first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.
He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:25 IST

BCCI condoles demise of Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday condoled the demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley after a prolonged illness.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 15:20 IST

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu enters finals

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 24 (ANI): Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu defeated China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 to enter the finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:21 IST

Malinga to lead Sri Lanka in upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 24 (ANI): Pacer Lasith Malinga will be leading Sri Lanka in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) confirmed on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:17 IST

Kohli reading 'Detox Your Ego' in dressing room leaves netizens ...

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen reading a book titled 'Detox Your Ego' inside the dressing room during India's first innings against West Indies on day two of the first Test match at Antigua and the image immediately went viral on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:41 IST

Sports fraternity condoles demise of Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Passing away of former finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday was mourned by key sportspersons of the country who took to social media to pay their tributes to the deceased leader.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:09 IST

Sumit Nagal qualifies for US Open main draw, to face Federer in...

New York [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): Sumit Nagal has qualified for the US Open main draw on Friday (local time) and as a result, he will be facing Swiss Roger Federer in the first-round match.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 11:39 IST

Hazelwood hails Australia bowling lineup's competitive spirit

Dubai [UAE], Aug 24 (ANI): After bundling out England for 67 in the first innings on day two of the third Test in the ongoing Ashes, Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood hailed the competitive spirit within the team's bowling unit, saying having six quality bowlers keeps everyone on their toes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 10:23 IST

Pogba is 'leader in the group': Man U coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Aug 24 (ANI): Manchester United's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come out in support of midfielder Paul Pogba, saying the player is a leader in the group and the team expects a lot from him on the football pitch.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 09:30 IST

Bumrah becomes the fastest Indian pacer to scalp 50 Test wickets

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 24 (ANI): Pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became the fastest Indian pacer to scalp 50 Test wickets.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 08:38 IST

'Arise Sir Jofra': Barmy Army hails pacer Archer

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): England's pacer Jofra Archer might just be a few matches old in international cricket, but the bowler has been primed by many as the newest sensation in the world of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 08:27 IST

K Gowtham smashes T20 records with all-round display in KPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham broke various records in the ongoing Karnataka Premier League (KPL) on Friday as he displayed skills with both bat and ball.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 08:22 IST

We gave our wickets too easily: Roston Chase on Windies batting collapse

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 24 (ANI): After being reduced to 189/8 on day two of the ongoing first Test between India and West Indies, all-rounder Roston Chase said that the team gave away their wickets and were unable to grind it out in the middle.

Read More
iocl