Be relaxed and positive with flexible strategy: Experienced running enthusiast gives tips ahead of Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Be relaxed and positive and change strategy towards the end of the race depending on the situation, these are some tips given to runners by Virat Bhushan, a running enthusiast with over 40 years of experience, as the city gears up for Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday.

Virat Bhushan, 56, CEO of a children's wear brand who has been running for the last 40 years, is set to run once again at the prestigious Delhi Half Marathon.

Bhushan, who has been a long-distance running enthusiast since 1978, ran his first marathon back in 1983 at the iconic Rath Marathon. Since then, he has gone on to participate in marathons all over the globe including the famous New York City Marathon while he was a student in the iconic city.

Talking about why he is so passionate about running and what appealed to him about the sport, Bhushan said: "All you need to run is a pair of shorts and a pair of shoes; it is not complicated at all. While we are running, I feel as if we are training ourselves, but it feels as if there is a family of runners, a family that is running together. It's a beautiful feeling."

Hailing from New Delhi, Bhushan has also been an active participant in the Delhi Half Marathon since its inception back in 2005, when he was 39. But despite participating in the marathon for 17 years, his unyielding passion for the gruelling track has not withered away for a bit.

"The Delhi Half Marathon is something we look forward to every year in our family and in my neighbourhood. There are so many of us runners who have been running together for many years now. It has become so joyful, so enjoyable and it brings so much enthusiasm to

each one of us," Bhushan said.

Bhushan further went on to praise the organisers of the Delhi Half Marathon for constantly innovating over the years, bringing a fresh element for the racers each and every year.

"The initial two editions of the Marathon did not have tracker chips for runners, to track time, but now all such provisions are in place.

The race has come leaps and bounds now as each and every provision needed during and after the marathon is present at the event," he said.



With the pandemic putting a halt to the world in 2020, it proved to be a tough time for everyone around the globe.

"The pandemic time was really tough. We were locked up in the room, in the house and there was nothing to do at all, and I felt stressed for some time," Bhushan recalled.

Bhushan, who will be one of the most experienced amateur runners at the Delhi Half Marathon, talked about his vast experience. "In these 40 years, I have represented my school and college in endurance racing events. When I was young, I was also a state champion winning multiple endurance race meets and events."

Healthy competition is what makes the experience of any sport immersive as one's body, mind and spirit are focused on achieving a target and long-distance running is no different.

Bhushan drawing from his 40 years of running experience talked about what gives him an edge in competitions.

"During the race, especially a half marathon or a marathon, one has to be relaxed. They have to make sure not get overexcited. You have to be positive. You have to think that you have trained well, but you can always change your strategy towards the end of the race depending on the situation," he said.

"My strategy towards the end of the race is to go all out. So, my strategy is going to be simple, in the last five kilometres, I will put in all my strength and energy. Hopefully, I will be able to hit my target of 2 hours and 30 minutes, which I think I should be able to. Being a marathon runner helped me in getting past that phase of our lives as well," he added.

As soon as the lockdown opened, Bhushan started entering his names for marathons straight away.

"We missed running, we missed the Delhi Half Marathon and we were really looking forward to it returning and it finally has," Bhushan said.

Bhushan believes that the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has inspired many to lead a healthy lifestyle by prioritising physical and mental fitness. He further explained why everyone, despite their age, gender, or any sociological or physical odds, should participate in marathons.

"Races like Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon enhances your life. It even helps people tackle loneliness and gives you a sense of belonging. Hence, everybody should be running and enjoy themselves," Bhushan said. (ANI)

