Beijing 2022: Kamila Valieva 'happy but emotionally tired' after getting clearance from CAS to participate in Winter Olympics

Beijing [China], February 15 (ANI): The 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has said that she is 'happy but emotionally tried' after being cleared by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to continue to compete at the ongoing Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Ad Hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday declined to impose a provisional suspension on Kamila Valieva. Meaning, the Russian skater who was tested positive for a banned heart medication in December was given a green flag to participate in the Olympics.

"These (past few) days have been very difficult for me," Valieva told Russia's Channel One, as per Sky Sports. "It's as if I don't have any emotions left. I am happy but at the same time I am emotionally tired," she added.



CAS ruled that Valieva could compete in the short program of the women's singles figure skating competition on Tuesday, an event that she's a favourite to win.

Notably, Valieva has earlier starred in Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) victory in the team event in Beijing on February 7.

The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) took note of the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and later announced that should Valieva finish amongst the top three competitors in the Women's Single Skating competition, no flower ceremony and no medal ceremony will take place during the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. (ANI)

