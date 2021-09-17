Beijing 2022 Winter Games reveals official motto: "Together for a Shared Future"

Beijing [China], September 17 (ANI): The official motto of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 was revealed as "Together for a Shared Future" at a ceremony held in the city's Capital Museum on Friday.

The Organising Committee explained that the motto represents the power of the Games to overcome global challenges as a community, with a shared future for humankind. The words reflect the necessity for the world to work together towards a better tomorrow, especially given the difficulties faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking about the motto, Chen Ning, Director General of the Culture and Ceremonies Department of Beijing 2022, said, as per olympics.com: "'Together for a Shared Future' reflects Beijing 2022's contribution to the Olympic spirit and the contribution of Beijing as the first ever dual Olympic and Paralympic city. On the basis of the Beijing 2008 Games slogan, 'One World, One Dream', it not only embodies the concept of sharing, but also grasps the current pulse of the global pandemic and reflects the common aspirations of all countries in the world to join together for a better future."

Beijing 2022 will use this motto throughout the build-up to and during the Games, with the world's top winter athletes due to compete in China between February 4 and 20 (Olympic Winter Games) and March 4 and 13 (Paralympic Winter Games).

Preparations for the Games continue to advance. All the competition venues were completed by the end of 2020 as scheduled, while during 2021 construction of all the non-competition venues will be finished on time. (ANI)

