Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: US women's ice hockey team beat Finland to set final showdown against Canada

Beijing [China], February 15 (ANI): The reigning Olympic champions USA defeated Finland 4-1 on Monday to reach the final of the women's ice hockey event at the ongoing Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

With this win in the semi-final, team US have set up a sixth Olympic Winter Games final date with perennial rivals Canada.

After a scoreless first period, Finland goalie Anni Keisala was finally beaten with 23:39 gone as Cayla Barnes scored on the power play.



Hilary Knight and Hayley Scamurra increased the lead before Susanna Tapani pulled one back inside the final minute, but Abby Roque completed the scoring with just five seconds remaining.

The United States outshot the Finns 45 to 26 with their pressure finally telling in the second period.

Finland meet Switzerland in the bronze medal match on Wednesday. (ANI)

