Beijing unveils sustainability plan for 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

Lausanne [Switzerland], May 16 (ANI): The Beijing Organising Committee on Friday unveiled the sustainability plan for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The plan was developed jointly by the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the People's Government of Hebei Province and Beijing 2022. It serves as a programmatic document guiding the sustainability work of the Olympic Games Beijing 2022, and is being implemented throughout the entire process of staging and delivering the Games.

The sustainability plan reflects the Beijing's mission of being "green, open, inclusive and clean", and the reforms introduced through Olympic Agenda 2020 - the strategic roadmap for the future of the Olympic Movement. It is also aligned with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

"The IOC welcomes the publication of the Beijing 2022 sustainability plan, as it provides a comprehensive framework for the overall sustainability vision of the Olympic Games Beijing 2022," said Juan Antonio Samaranch, Chair of the Beijing 2022 IOC Coordination Commission.

"The plan also highlights the fact that the Organising Committee Beijing 2022 is working hand-in-hand with the national and regional authorities to achieve their ambitious sustainability objectives," he added.

The plan promotes the Beijing 2022 Games' sustainability vision of "Sustainability for the Future", and identifies three key themes of "positive environmental impact", "new development for the region" and "better life for the people". These three themes are supported by 12 actions, 37 key tasks and 119 specific measures, including the environment of the competition zones, regional development, and improvement of well-being for the host communities in Beijing and Zhangjiakou.

A number of measures in the sustainability plan have already been implemented through Beijing 2022's Sustainability Management System (SMS), which received ISO 20121 certification in November 2019. Good progress has been achieved in environmental, regional and social development.

The Winter Olympics 2022 is scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20 in Beijing and towns in the neighbouring Hebei province, China. (ANI)

