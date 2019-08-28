Being fit makes me more confident, says Sai Praneeth

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth on Wednesday said that being 100 percent fit makes him feel confident while adding that he has worked a lot on his physique.

"It is not about transformation. I have been working on my fitness. I know that if I am fit, I can play at my best. If I am 100 percent fit then I am confident of my game," Praneeth told ANI.

Praneeth won a bronze medal in the recently concluded World Championships and is set to receive an Arjuna Award.

Elated over his recent achievements, he said: "I feel really happy for getting the award. Also, I am happy that after it, I won a bronze medal."

Praneeth said he feels blessed and happy to have won a medal at World Championships.

"World Championships is a very big event and every player dreams of winning a medal at the platform. I feel really blessed and happy to be a have achieved the feat," he said. (ANI)

