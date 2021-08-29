Belgian GP: Norris to take 5-place grid penalty

Brussels [Belgium], August 29 (ANI): Lando Norris will take a five-place grid penalty for today's Belgian Grand Prix after McLaren confirmed they have changed the gearbox in his MCL35M following his high-speed crash in qualifying on Saturday.

The 21-year-old had topped Q1 and Q2 at Spa, and looked to be in contention for his first-ever pole position, before he crashed early in Q3 at Raidillon in a dramatic shunt that did substantial damage to his car, and saw him taken to hospital for checks and an X-ray on his elbow.

"He was released on Saturday evening and cleared to race, as McLaren assessed the damage to his car. And on Sunday morning they confirmed they had changed the gearbox - but not the chassis - meaning he will have to take a five-place grid penalty, but not start from the pit lane," said Formula 1 in an official statement.



"After assessing the damage to Lando's car, we have decided to change the gearbox, resulting in a five-place grid penalty," a McLaren spokesman told F1.com.

It means Norris will start the race from 14th position - pending any further penalties. Having failed to set a time in Q3 he was classified 10th, but was moved up to ninth as Valtteri Bottas, who qualified eighth, already had a five-place grid penalty to serve in Belgium, following his involvement in the Lap 1 multi-car crash in Hungary last time out.

Norris said on Saturday evening that he was bruised but was ready to race - and said he thought he could have been in the fight for pole had he not crashed. (ANI)

