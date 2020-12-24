BFI AGM and election in February 2021

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Thursday held its Emergency General Meeting through video conferencing to decide on holding the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections for electing new officer bearers and executive council.

Representatives of all the State/UT units affiliated to BFI attended the meeting. After detailed discussions, the resolution was passed to extend tenure of existing office bearers and Executive Council members.



"It is hereby resolved to extend tenure of existing Office Bearers and EC Members by three months or till elections are held, whichever is earlier and to hold the AGM and election in February, 2021 and if physical meeting is not possible then meeting and election may be held through video conferencing," the BFI said in an official release.

"It is also resolved that date of election, election process and other modalities will be finalised after consultation with learned returning officer. Director Administration will sign the appropriate affidavit and inform the High Court of Delhi," it added.

The meeting was presided over by Ajay Singh, President of Boxing Federation of India. Amongst all the 33 state and representatives of the UT affiliated with BFI the meeting was also attended by Jay Kowli, Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Rajesh Bhandari, Anil Kumar Bohidar, Narendra Kumar Nirwan, Dr. CB Raje, Amarjeet Singh, Anil Kumar Mishra, Ashish Shelar and Rohit Jain amongst others. (ANI)

