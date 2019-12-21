BFI announces names of boxers for Olympic Qualifiers

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Boxing Federation of India (BFI) selection committee on Saturday announced the names of the women and men boxers who will be participating in the Olympic Qualifiers.

The meeting was held here to shortlist female boxers in five categories while six categories were announced for male boxers.

MC Mary Kom, Nikhat Zaren, Jyoti, Ritu Grewal, Sonia, Sakshi, Manisha, Sonia Lather, L. Sarita Devi, Simranjit Kaur, Pavitra, Shashi Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain, Lalita, Meena Rani, Anjali, Pooja Rani, Saweety Boora, Nupur and Indraja KA have been finalised for the trials in women category.

While in men category, Kavinder Singh Bisht, Md Hussamuddin, Sachin, Gaurav Solanki, Vikash Krishan, Naveen Bora, Duryodhan Singh Negi, Ashish, Ashish Kumar, Ankit Khatana, Brijesh Yadav, Sachin Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Naman Tawar, Gaurav Chauhan, Satish Kumar, and Narendra have been finalized.

The trials for Olympic Qualifiers for women boxers are slated to take place on December 27-28 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Men boxers will undergo trials on December 29-30 at the same venue. (ANI)

