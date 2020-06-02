BFI nominates Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan for Khel Ratna Award; Lovlina, Simranjit, Manish for Arjuna Award

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Monday recommended boxers Amit Panghal and Vikas Krishan for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award while Lovlina Borgohain, Simranjit Kaur and Manish Kaushik have been nominated for the Arjuna Award.

"Both Panghal and Krishan have taken Indian boxing to even greater heights with their unwavering focus and consistent performances in elite tournaments in the last four years," the BFI said in a statement.

Panghal has been a revelation in the last couple of years and has added an Asian Games gold, Asian Championships gold and CWG Silver medal before scripting history at last year's World Championships with a silver medal.

On the other hand, Vikas, a former World Championships bronze medallist, soared high with his haul of a gold medal from the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a couple of bronze medals from the Asian Games and Asian Championships.

Kaushik displayed exemplary courage at the 2019 World Championships to clinch a bronze to add to the silver he won from the Commonwealth Games the preceding year on his debut.

"Borgohain and Kaur have been two of the most talented young women's boxers we have produced in the recent few years and they have proved it with their credentials," BFI said.

While Borgohain went on to capture two bronze medals from the last two World Championships, Simranjit flourished with a silver each from the 2018 World Championships as well as the 2019 Asian Championships.

All the aforementioned names would now be eagerly looking to take their stellar form to the Tokyo Olympics next year.

"The architect of the success stories of Indian boxing has been the coaches of whom head coach of Indian women's boxing, Ali Qamar and assistant coach, Chhote Lal, are being recommended for the Dronacharya Award. Both have tirelessly put in efforts to make boxing a sporting powerhouse and have shaped champions," the BFI stated.

For the Dhyanchand Award, BFI recommended 2008 Asian Boxing gold medalist and two-time World Championships silver medallist Usha Nagisetty for her immense contribution to the sport.

As the only female boxer to have been invited for demonstration bouts in the 2009 Men's World Boxing Championship in Milan, Nagishetty has been the pathbreaker for women's boxing. She had coached the women boxers from 2013-2017.

"BFI has made the diligent exercise on the basis of the performance of the athletes and coaches during the last four years before sending the names to the Sports Ministry for the recommendation," the BFI said. (ANI)

