BFI President takes stock of preparations ahead of IBA Women's World Boxing Championships

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): With three weeks to go for the much-awaited IBA Women's World Boxing Championships, the preparations for the tournament are in full flow as the President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Ajay Singh visited the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi on Thursday to inspect the venue preparedness.

The president along with the functional heads of the local organising committee (LOC) and the stadium officials inspected the entire venue, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

"We hosted a World Championships here in 2018 and believe the upcoming tournament will be even bigger. We are trying to ensure that every spectator is happy and the players are comfortable during the tournament and go back from our country thinking about the wonderful work we have done here. India is one of the leading nations in boxing and we will show it during the upcoming competition," said the BFI president.

"Hon'ble President of BFI Mr. @AjaySingh_SG at the venue to foresee the preparations for the #IBAWWC2023 @debojo_m #20daystogo #Boxing@IBA_Boxing," tweeted BFI.





A total of 350 plus boxers, including seven Olympic medalists, from 74 countries have registered so far for this biennial event, which will be held from March 15 to 26.

Top female boxers, including 2016 Rio Olympics Gold medalist Estelle Mossely and 2020 Tokyo Olympics Silver medalist Nesthy Petecio, are among the seven Olympic medalists who will participate in the upcoming International Boxing Association (IBA) Women's World Boxing Championships.

On the opportunity for them to host the World Boxing Championships, BFI President Ajay Singh said: "It is an honour for India and the BFI to host the prestigious IBA Women's World Boxing Championships. We are hosting it for the third time but this time the tournament will touch an unprecedented high mark. We have already received registration from 74 countries so far, bigger than any previous editions. The BFI is all set to conduct an event of such magnitude and we are certain that the world will witness the best-ever congregation of boxers."

Three Tokyo Olympics silver medallists are also participating in the upcoming Championships and will look to produce fireworks in the ring as the boxing fans assemble in the Capital.

Nesthy Petecio won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics and she became the first-ever boxer from the Philippines to win a medal at the Olympics. The 2019 World Champion will compete in the Featherweight (57kg) category. Beatriz Iasmin Ferreira (60kg) of Brazil and Qian Li (75kg) of China were silver medalists in the Tokyo Olympics.

Japanese Tsukimi Namiki and Colombian Ingrit Lorena Valencia in the Flyweight (51kg) category too will be eager to maintain their performance at the World Boxing Championships.

Irma Testa, a bronze medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics, is also a strong medal contender in the Featherweight (57kg) category. The Italian boxer has plenty of experience coming into the World meet. (ANI)

