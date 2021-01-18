Bhavesh and Aakanksha win on final day of national shooting trials

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Rajasthan's Bhavesh Shekhawat and Aakanksha Bansal of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), won the men's and women's 25M Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) T2 competitions, as the National Shooting trials concluded at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range on Monday.

Bhavesh shot 32 in the finals to leave Delhi's Arpit Goel behind at second on a score of 27. Haryana's Adarsh Singh came in third with 23.

Army marksman and T1 Men's RFP winner Gurpreet Singh won the qualifying round yet again with a score of 580. Bhavesh qualified sixth with 576.



In the women's event, Aakanksha shot 548 to emerge the winner after the Precision and Rapid Fire rounds. Uttar Pradesh's Arunima Gaur was second with 544. Haryana's Tejaswi was third with 542.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh's Saurabh Chaudhary and Haryana's Manu Bhaker, aced the T1 men's and women's 10M Air Pistol trials respectively.

The world number four Saurabh and world number two Manu, topped their qualification rounds, before going on to win the finals as well.

Saurabh shot a sizzling 590 in the 60-shot qualification round, before smashing the finals world record to register a stunning 246.9 to annihilate his opposition. North Korea's Kim Song Guk holds the finals world record with a score of 246.5. (ANI)

