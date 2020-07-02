Bholanath Singh questions Rajeev Mehta's decision to take out tender for repair work in IOA office

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Associate Executive Council Member of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Bholanath Singh, has questioned the body's general secretary Rajeev Mehta's decision to take out a tender for repair work in IOA office.

Singh, in a mail to Mehta, wrote that was the work 'so urgent' that Mehta had to do this during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"You have taken out a tender for repair in the IOA office during Corona Virus time, was it required, and is it so urgent?" Singh said in the mail.

Singh said that the total value of work is Rs 65 lakhs and questioned that "has the budget for 2020-2021 been approved and was this repair part of it?"

He said that as per IOA Treasurer, there is no budget for committee meetings, and if the association has money then it should give money to State Olympic Associations (SOAs) and National Sports Federations (NSFs) during these "difficult times".

Singh also expressed his disapproval for this while asking Mehta about the "hidden agenda for getting these repairs done".

"What is the hidden agenda for getting these repairs done? I as Associate EC Member do not approve for this repair and if IOA has extra money then give it to NSF's and SOA's," he said. (ANI)

