Judo player Nitya Majhi who selected for the Judo team in Commonwealth Pre Cadet games.
Judo player Nitya Majhi who selected for the Judo team in Commonwealth Pre Cadet games.

Bhuvaneshwar: Tribal student selected for Commonwealth Pre Cadet Indian Judo Team

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 11:12 IST

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 11 (ANI): A tribal student Nitya Majhi from Kandhamal district (Odisha) was selected for the Commonwealth Pre Cadet Indian Judo Team under 46Kg category, scheduled to be held at Birmingham in the United Kingdom.
Majhi, a 10th standard student, is the first player from his state to get selected in the Judo team. He stated that he will try to get the medal for the country.
"I am very happy that I got selected in the Commonwealth Pre Cadet Indian Judo team. I will try to get a medal for the country. I am the first one to be selected in the competition from Odisha. Before coming to Bhubaneshwar, I did not know anything about Judo," Majhi told ANI.
"My father is a farmer and my mother is a housewife," he added.
Kandan Murmu who has been teaching Majhi Judo for the past six years said that since there are two more months before the games it will be utilized to train more for the Commonwealth.
"We have two months time and he needs a bit more practice to participate in the event. Majhi is a tribal child and has great sports abilities, Murmu said.
"In the recent trial held at Delhi organised by Judo Federation of India, he got selected in the under 46 Kg category for the Commonwealth Pre Cadet games 2019," he added.
Earlier, Majhi has played four state competition in which he bagged a gold, silver and bronze each. At one state competition, he could not able to win a medal.
In the Commonwealth Pre Cadet selection last year, Majhi came at the third place.
The Commonwealth Pre Cadet Championship will be held at Birmingham, United Kingdom from September 25 to 29 this year. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 11:23 IST

CWC'19 Semi-final: Players to watch out in England-Australia clash

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The host England will lock horns with the arch-rivals Australia in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:21 IST

CWC'19: ICC approves Mathew Wade as Khawaja's replacement

Dubai [UAE], July 11 (ANI): ICC on Wednesday approved Mathew Wade as a replacement of injured Usman Khawaja in the Australian squad for the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 02:21 IST

CWC'19: Netizens can't keep calm seeing Dhoni seemingly in tears

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Twitterverse lost its cool on Wednesday after former India captain MS Dhoni seemed to get teary-eyed after getting dismissed in the penultimate over in the semi-final against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 01:25 IST

Federer, Nadal advance to Wimbledon semi-finals

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): Swiss tennis star Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as they won their respective quarter-final matches on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:57 IST

CWC'19: Pak Army spokesperson congratulates Kiwis on semi-final...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday congratulated the New Zealand cricket team on defeating India in the semi-final match of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in England.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:29 IST

We gave everything we had: Kohli after semi-final defeat

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday said the team gave everything it had against New Zealand during the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:29 IST

By bits and pieces, Jadeja ripped me apart: Sanjay Manjrekar

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was subjected to criticism for calling Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces cricketer', finally praised the player, saying that Jadeja ripped him apart by bits and pieces on Wednesday during India-New Zealand semi-final m

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:12 IST

Novak Djokovic progresses to Wimbledon semi-finals

London [UK], July 10 (ANI): Serbian Novak Djokovic progressed to the semi-final of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated David Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 in the quarter-final match on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 23:04 IST

It will be nice to meet Aussies in Cricket World Cup final, says...

Manchester [UK], July 10 (ANI): New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult on Wednesday said it will be nice to take on Australia at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on July 14.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 22:34 IST

CWC'19 semi-final: Dhoni's run out was significant, says NZ captain

Manchester [UK], July 10 (ANI): New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Wednesday said the run out of India wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni was significant during the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:57 IST

Whoever we play in CWC'19 finals, we will go in as underdogs: Ross Taylor

Manchester [UK], July 10 (ANI): After defeating India by 18 runs in Manchester on Wednesday to enter the finals of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor said that whoever the team plays in the finals, the Kiwi side would be considered as underdogs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:31 IST

Dhoni was given the role of playing with lower order, says Virat Kohli

Manchester [UK], July 10 (ANI): After missing out on the opportunity to enter the finals of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Indian skipper Virat Kohli shed light on why as to wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni came out to bat at number seven against New Zealand.

Read More
iocl