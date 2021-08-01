Bingjiao not an easy player, Sindhu has to concentrate and play well, says father PV Ramana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana feels the ace Indian shuttler wasn't able to come into the rhythm on Saturday during the semi-finals match in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu will not be able to return with a silver or gold in the women's singles event as she lost to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

"When a player couldn't come into the rhythm this all happens. Yesterday, she was in a good rhythm so she was able to come back to the normal game catch, Akane Yamaguchi. Today, Tai Tzu-Ying has not given her any chance at all," Sindhu's father told reporters here.

"We need to keep the shuttle in a rally at least for 25-30 shots against Tai Tzu. That chance was not there today," he added.



Sindhu will now play against He Bingjiao for bronze on Sunday. Talking about the upcoming game, Ramana said, "He Bingjiao (bronze medal match's opponent) is not an easy player, she is also a very tricky player and Sindhu has to really concentrate and play well. My best wishes to her for tomorrow's match."

Meanwhile, Sindhu said she was prepared to face Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying in the semi-finals but it was just not her day.

"I'm a bit sad because it's the semifinals, but I tried my best. It was just not my day. I fought until the end," Badminton World Federation (BWF) quoted Sindhu as saying.

"I was prepared for her skills, so I don't think that troubled me a lot. At the end of the day, the level of the semifinals is going to be really high - you can't expect easy points. I just couldn't be on the winning side," she added.

Tzu-Ying defeated Sindhu 21-18, 21-12 in the semifinals. On Friday, Sindhu had stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles event after defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals. (ANI)

