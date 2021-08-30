Bishwamitra strikes gold at Asian Youth Boxing C'ship, silver for Vishvanath

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): India's Bishwamitra Chongtham put up a splendid show to clinch the gold medal at the 2021 ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Dubai on Monday.

Living up to the favourites tag, the 2021 World Youth Championships medallist Bishwamitra defeated Uzbekistan's Kuziboev Ahmadjon by split 4-1 in the men's 51kg final to hand India its first gold in the youth event at the ongoing championships.

The Indian boxer showed an effective defensive technique and graceful footwork against the Uzbek boxer in a match which saw both the pugilists trading some heavy blows. However, Bishwamitra kept his cool throughout the match and hit some precise punches before clinching the match as well as the gold.

Meanwhile, Vishvanath Suresh went down fighting against the reigning youth world champion Sanzar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan and finished his campaign with a silver medal in the 48kg category after a defeat by a unanimous margin.

Later on Monday, Vanshaj (64kg), Jaydeep Rawat (71kg), and Vishal (80kg) will be seen in action in the men's finals while Nivedita Karki (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Simran Verma (52kg), Neha (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Khushi (63kg), Sneha Kumari (66kg), Khushi (75kg) and Tanishbir Kaur Sandhu (81kg) will fight for gold in the women's category.



Five Indian boxers, including one woman, have claimed bronze medals in the youth event after finishing in the semi-finals. Among men, Daksh (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Abhimanyu (92kg), and Aman Singh Bisht (92+kg) bagged bronze medals while Lashu Yadav (70kg) ended with a bronze in the women's category.

In the last Asian Youth Men & Women Championships, held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia in 2019, India had claimed 12 medals, including five gold.

Earlier on Sunday, India's junior boxers concluded their campaign on a high note at the prestigious continental event, claiming 19 medals, including eight gold, five silver, and six bronze medals. India claimed the third position in the overall junior championships team rankings, after Uzbekistan (22 medals) and Kazakhstan (25 medals).

Among boys, Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) emerged as the champions in their respective categories while Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) clinched gold medals in the women's section. Mahi Raghav was adjudged the best boxer.

On the other hand, Gaurav Saini (70kg), Muskan (46kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Rudrika (70kg), and Sanjana (81kg) claimed silver medals after their losses in the finals. Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Ashish (54kg), Aarzoo (54kg), Anshul (57kg), Ankush (66kg), and Supriya Rawat (66kg) were the Indians who finished with bronze medals. (ANI)

