BJD MP Achyuta Samanta welcomes Dutee Chand

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): BJD lawmaker Achyuta Samanta on Monday welcomed sprinter Dutee Chand after she won the gold medal in 100m at World University Games in Napoli, Italy.

Dutee won the gold medal in just 11.32 seconds. She also holds the 100m national record with 11.24 seconds.

The sprinter in a tweet shared her winning picture, saying, "Picked it up!"



In another tweet, she further said, "Pull me down, I will come back stronger!"



Dutee recently made headlines after she disclosed that she's in a same-sex relationship.

"This is my personal matter. I am sure everything will be fine in a month or two. On the international level, there are several athletes (who are in a same-sex relationship). To live, everybody needs a partner who understands your heart. We like each other so we decided to live together. She gives me motivation for my sport. My focus on sports will be intact," she had said.

"Problem will come and go in the future, nobody can take guarantee of that. But I think there won't be any problem. If it won't happen, I'll be able to focus more on my training. My focus is on Olympics 2020 (to be held in Tokyo). I am training to qualify and participate in the Olympics," Dutee added. (ANI)

