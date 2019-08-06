Body can't cope with demands of training, competition: Sally Pearson on retirement

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former Olympic champion and Australia's track athlete Sally Pearson on Tuesday bid adieu to her 16-year long career, saying her body will not be able to cope with the demands of training and competition.

Pearson, who won the 2012 Olympic gold medal in 100 metres hurdles, took to Instagram to announce her decision.

The 32-year-old high hurdler in the video said, "I've decided to retire from my sport. It's been a long but fun and exciting 16 years. It has come to the point where I believe my body won't be able to cope with the demands in the intensity of training and competition for me to be at the best that I think I should be able to bring home more World Championships, more Olympic gold medals for you all."



The Queenslander, who bagged the world title twice in 2011 and 2017, expressed gratitude to her family, friends, sponsors, media, and fans for their continued support throughout her career.



"I'm a very competitive athlete, perfectionist as well. I don't think I'll be able to deliver at that high demand, I demand of myself. I would like to thank my family, friends, sponsors, and media who have been very kind to me over my long career and it's been a pleasure to be working with most of you," she said.

"I would like to thank you guys - fans, who have been there from the very beginning supporting me through highs and lows of elite sport. You all know how tough it's been over the last few years with ongoing hamstring injuries. We all know its not fun. So I would like to thank you for your support and hopefully in the next phase of my life and career. It's going to be an exciting one. I feel happy in this decision that I have made," Pearson added.

The high hurdler was named as 2011 IAAF Female Athlete of the Year after winning her first world title.

Pearson signed off by saying she is content with her two Olympic medals and as many medals in World Championships, Common Wealth Games and World Indoor event.

"I have got two Olympic medals, one of them being gold, two World Championship gold medals as well as a silver medal, two Commonwealth Games medals - gold medal and one bronze medal, my very first one in 2006, two World Indoor medals, one of them being gold as well."

"I have had a very successful career, one that I can be most proud of and leaving my sport happy. I still love my sport, the training, competing but my body has decided that this time to let it go and move on in a new direction," she said. (ANI)

